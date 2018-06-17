Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:53 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

Bill Boyd Elected President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

He has been a member of the Rotary since 2001

By Betsy Munroe | July 2, 2010 | 2:49 p.m.

Bill Boyd has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for 2010-11, effective of July 1.

Bill Boyd
A Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and member since 2001, Boyd previously held positions on the Community Service and International Service committees.

Originally from Iowa, Boyd received degrees in geography and urban studies. He began his career in Chicago working in city and regional planning consulting for 15 years and retiring from the Southern California Association of Governments in Los Angeles for 22 years.

After moving to Santa Barbara, Boyd has been an active volunteer with the American Red Cross, Santa Barbara’s Transportation and Circulation Committee, the Unitarian Society and the county Genealogical Society.

Supporting Rotary officers include Joe Weiland, secretary/president-elect for 2011-12; Jody Dolan Holehouse, treasurer; Connard Hogan, international service; David Velarde, community service; Tara Stoker, new generations; Graham Guess, vocational service; Bill Ringer, administration/club service; Sherrie Fisher, membership; and Betsy Munroe, public relations.

The Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise is made up of business and community leaders serving Santa Barbara youth organizations and international projects. The club meets at 7 a.m. every Wednesday at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is the public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.

