Bob Wilcher: It’s Time for a Checkup

You go into your doctor for a general physical. You get your height and weight measured, along with a complete blood work-up. The doctor does a physical check on your skin, asks you some questions and you are on your way.

You return in two weeks when the results come in. The doctor sits you down and says, “Your cholesterol is 250, your blood pressure is hypertensive, you are borderline diabetic, you are 30 pounds overweight and your body fat percentage is too high. You have quite a few risk factors for developing many problems, many of which have already begun. It’s very important that you begin a regular exercise routine, eat healthy and treat your body well. I’m prescribing medications for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and pre-diabetes. I’d like to see you back in six months to do another physical and see your overall health improve.”

Now you have all this information. You are on several medications, and it’s up to you to change your life. What is the reality of that? How often does that happen? Does anyone ever do this on their own?

Imagine someone who has been inactive for 30-plus years, and his or her diet is made up of fast food and poor choices. What is the probability that they’ll get motivated to do something about it? Let’s say that person actually does get motivated. How do they change? Do they do it on their own? Do they have the knowledge and experience to do this on their own?

The statistics in America are quite scary. In order for someone to change their lifestyle, they must form new habits over a period of several months. We just simply aren’t doing this. If someone told me to lean to fly the space shuttle on my own, I’d say you’re crazy. This is basically what doctors are telling their patients to do. Learning how to exercise and eat well takes the guidance of a trained professional.

Imagine if the doctor instead said this: “I’m going to be honest with you. You are overweight, unhealthy and your body is screaming right now for you to change your ways. We can either put you on several medications to reduce some of the symptoms, or we can correct these problems. Your cholesterol and blood pressure are quite high, and you’re pre-diabetic. Your body is lacking a regular cardiovascular exercise routine on a daily basis.

“I’m referring you to Killer B Fitness, where you’ll learn how to change your lifestyle and bring health back into your life. In just six months you can significantly reduce and even reverse many of the harmful reactions that have been going on in your body for several years. You will regain control of your body, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if all these high numbers become significantly lower. You must make the commitment to Killer B Fitness, and before I put you on any medications I need you to commit for six months. You will lose weight and feel great about yourself.

“I’ll see you back in my office lighter, happier and much healthier in six months, and, yes, I’ll accept your thank-you gift at that time. You are no exception. Just do it and take back your health now before it’s too late.”

