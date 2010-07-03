Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:23 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Bob Wilcher: It’s Time for a Checkup

Learning to exercise and eat well takes the guidance of a trained professional

By Bob Wilcher | July 3, 2010 | 9:05 p.m.

You go into your doctor for a general physical. You get your height and weight measured, along with a complete blood work-up. The doctor does a physical check on your skin, asks you some questions and you are on your way.

Bob Wilcher
Bob Wilcher (John Conroy photo / www.johnconroyimages.com)

You return in two weeks when the results come in. The doctor sits you down and says, “Your cholesterol is 250, your blood pressure is hypertensive, you are borderline diabetic, you are 30 pounds overweight and your body fat percentage is too high. You have quite a few risk factors for developing many problems, many of which have already begun. It’s very important that you begin a regular exercise routine, eat healthy and treat your body well. I’m prescribing medications for high blood pressure, high cholesterol and pre-diabetes. I’d like to see you back in six months to do another physical and see your overall health improve.”

Now you have all this information. You are on several medications, and it’s up to you to change your life. What is the reality of that? How often does that happen? Does anyone ever do this on their own?

Imagine someone who has been inactive for 30-plus years, and his or her diet is made up of fast food and poor choices. What is the probability that they’ll get motivated to do something about it? Let’s say that person actually does get motivated. How do they change? Do they do it on their own? Do they have the knowledge and experience to do this on their own?

The statistics in America are quite scary. In order for someone to change their lifestyle, they must form new habits over a period of several months. We just simply aren’t doing this. If someone told me to lean to fly the space shuttle on my own, I’d say you’re crazy. This is basically what doctors are telling their patients to do. Learning how to exercise and eat well takes the guidance of a trained professional.

Imagine if the doctor instead said this: “I’m going to be honest with you. You are overweight, unhealthy and your body is screaming right now for you to change your ways. We can either put you on several medications to reduce some of the symptoms, or we can correct these problems. Your cholesterol and blood pressure are quite high, and you’re pre-diabetic. Your body is lacking a regular cardiovascular exercise routine on a daily basis.

“I’m referring you to Killer B Fitness, where you’ll learn how to change your lifestyle and bring health back into your life. In just six months you can significantly reduce and even reverse many of the harmful reactions that have been going on in your body for several years. You will regain control of your body, and I wouldn’t be surprised at all if all these high numbers become significantly lower. You must make the commitment to Killer B Fitness, and before I put you on any medications I need you to commit for six months. You will lose weight and feel great about yourself.

“I’ll see you back in my office lighter, happier and much healthier in six months, and, yes, I’ll accept your thank-you gift at that time. You are no exception. Just do it and take back your health now before it’s too late.”

— Dr. Bob Wilcher is a chiropractor and personal trainer in Santa Barbara. He owns Killer B Fitness, a personal and group training studio also located in Santa Barbara. Contact Wilcher at www.killerbfitness.com or 805.448.2222.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 