Sunday, June 17 , 2018, 8:48 am | Light Rain Fog/Mist 59º

 
 
 
 

CAMA Re-Elects Dolores Hsu as Board President

The UCSB professor has served in the role since June 2008

By Justin Weaver | July 2, 2010 | 2:40 p.m.

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, entering its 92nd concert season in 2010-11, has re-elected Dolores Hsu as president of its board of directors.

Dolores Hsu
Dolores Hsu (Nell Campbell photo)

Dr. Hsu has served as board president since June 2008. She is a research professor and professor emeritus in music at UCSB and director of the Henry Eichheim Collection of Musical Instruments.

Hsu has been a member of the board of CAMA since July 2000, and since that time has served as chair of CAMA’s Music Education Committee.

Under her leadership CAMA has developed a music appreciation program that brings systematic music instruction to area elementary schools. In addition to instruction in music appreciation, the program includes regular live music performances by students and faculty from UCSB, Westmont College and SBCC.

Hsu earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., and a Ph.D. in musicology from USC. She completed two years of graduate study in Salzburg and Vienna on a Fulbright Fellowship and later held a second Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Hamburg and the Free University in Berlin.

Other officers for CAMA’s 2010-11 board of directors include André Saltoun, first vice president; Nancy Wood, second vice president; Deborah Bertling, secretary; and Craig Parton, treasurer.

CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to The Granada and the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

— Justin Weaver represents Community Arts Music Association.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 