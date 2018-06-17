CAMA Re-Elects Dolores Hsu as Board President

The UCSB professor has served in the role since June 2008

The Community Arts Music Association of Santa Barbara, entering its 92nd concert season in 2010-11, has re-elected Dolores Hsu as president of its board of directors.

Dr. Hsu has served as board president since June 2008. She is a research professor and professor emeritus in music at UCSB and director of the Henry Eichheim Collection of Musical Instruments.

Hsu has been a member of the board of CAMA since July 2000, and since that time has served as chair of CAMA’s Music Education Committee.

Under her leadership CAMA has developed a music appreciation program that brings systematic music instruction to area elementary schools. In addition to instruction in music appreciation, the program includes regular live music performances by students and faculty from UCSB, Westmont College and SBCC.

Hsu earned a bachelor’s degree from Lewis & Clark College in Portland, Ore., and a Ph.D. in musicology from USC. She completed two years of graduate study in Salzburg and Vienna on a Fulbright Fellowship and later held a second Fulbright Fellowship at the University of Hamburg and the Free University in Berlin.

Other officers for CAMA’s 2010-11 board of directors include André Saltoun, first vice president; Nancy Wood, second vice president; Deborah Bertling, secretary; and Craig Parton, treasurer.



CAMA, Santa Barbara’s oldest arts organization, brings the finest classical musicians from around the globe to The Granada and the Lobero Theatre in Santa Barbara.

— Justin Weaver represents Community Arts Music Association.