Captain’s Log: GreenFish Promotes Conservation in Fishing

New company is working to build awareness and responsibility among anglers

It pleases and impresses me when I see new efforts afoot to continue the long, valuable tradition of fisherfolk practicing conservation values and precepts of ethical angling. After all, our great fisheries management success stories are supported and funded by anglers through license sales and through donations and volunteer work.

In that spirit, I agreed to serve as a public ambassador for a new company dedicated to supporting fishing conservation values, promoting catch-and-release fishing and protecting our sport fishing rights and privileges.

The company doesn’t hope for or expect 100 percent catch-and-release, because so many of us (including the owner, Bryan Godber) enjoy a fresh fish dinner and also because our fisheries are purposely maintained for sustainability to allow for anglers to catch dinner long into the future. But the company does hope to influence the angling public to continue moving toward an ever-more-responsible approach to fishing, and releasing a greater percent of what we catch is a part of the equation. I support that philosophy.

The company is GreenFish. It sells a line of apparel through its Web site at www.greenfishmovement.com. It donates 1 percent of sales to a nationwide organization called 1% for the Planet, which funds environmental organizations.

Then, via a partners program, GreenFish allows customers to choose which specific partner nonprofit organization a portion of their purchase price goes to support. With a business plan like this, GreenFish is likely to become successful in a more meaningful way than a simple profit/loss statement could ever show. I’m happy to note that SOFTIN is one of GreenFish’s partner organizations.

One of the key ways GreenFish promotes its catch-and-release message is through stylish gear worn by anglers and other supporters. Products include stickers and casual clothing such as T-shirts, beanies, caps, visors and sweatshirts.

Why shop GreenFish? Here is how it explains the benefits:

» Improve fisheries and marine environments

» Promote catch-and-release and responsible fishing

» Promote and protect the sport of recreational fishing

GreenFish is working to build greater awareness and responsibility among anglers to become more effective stewards of our waters and fisheries.

How can you help? It sounds funny, but the easiest way is to shop. Alternatively, you can click on “GreenFish Gives” from its home page and donate to any or all of the worthy nonprofit organizations listed.

But heck, it’s more fun to shop. I like to wear GreenFish gear because it helps make a good statement.

— Capt. David Bacon operates WaveWalker Charters and is president of SOFTIN Inc., a nonprofit organization providing seafaring opportunities for those in need. Visit softininc.blogspot.com to learn more about the organization and how you can help.