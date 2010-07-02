Dos Pueblos to Break Ground on Engineering Academy

Virgil Elings, the namesake for the facility, will attend the July 10 ceremony

A groundbreaking ceremony will be held at 4 p.m. Saturday, July 10 at Dos Pueblos High School, kicking off the construction phase of the Elings Center for Engineering Education.

Dr. Virgil Elings, a former UCSB professor of physics and founder of Digital Instruments, will attend the event.

In May, the Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy Foundation reached a milestone in its capital campaign. The foundation raised $2,345,000, the amount necessary to start the construction of the new Elings Center for Engineering Education.

The contractor for the project is Frank Schipper Construction. The facility is scheduled for completion one year from now — in July 2011.

The public is invited and encouraged to attend the groundbreaking on July 10. Dos Pueblos High School is located at 7266 Alameda Ave. in Goleta.

The Dos Pueblos Engineering Academy is a program of the Regional Occupational Program of the Santa Barbara County Education Office. The program director is Amir Abo-Shaeer.

— Barbara Keyani is coordinator of administrative services and communications for the Santa Barbara School District.