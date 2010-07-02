Gerald Carpenter: Academy’s Chamber Orchestra Returns

Imagine a cord composed of pieces of string, rawhide, cloth, nylon, etc., spliced together end to end. Tie a not in the cord so loosely that you can move it along from one material to the next, and that sometimes the knot is made of string, sometimes rawhide, sometimes cloth and so forth. But it is the same knot. Such a knot is what the late Buckminster Fuller called a “patterned integrity.”

Without stretching definitions too much, we might think of an established musical ensemble as a kind of patterned integrity — something that retains its essential character through any change of personnel.

An obvious example at the Music Academy of the West is the brilliant Festival Orchestra. And in the past several years, we have seen the emergence of an equally brilliant, patterned integrity — the academy’s Chamber Orchestra, which will perform its first concert of the summer, under the baton of Maestro Larry Rachleff, at 8 p.m. Saturday in the Lobero Theatre, 33 E. Canon Perdido St. in Santa Barbara.

The Chamber Orchestra’s program consists of three works: Igor Stravinsky’s Symphonies of Winds (1925), Paul Hindemith’s Kammermusik No. 1, Opus 24, No. 1 and Franz Joseph Haydn’s Symphony No. 96 in D Major, Hob I:96, “The Miracle.”

In 1925, Stravinsky told a New York Times reporter: “The Symphonies d’instruments à Vents was designed as a grand chant, an objective cry of wind instruments, in place of the warm human tone of the violins.” As we used to say in America: ‘Nuff said.

Hindemith called eight compositions “kammermusik” (“chamber music”), two from Opus 24, four from Opus 36 and two from Opus 46. Taken all together, they are among the most attractive of all his compositions — light and playful, elegantly shaped, shining with his own particular brand of clarity. No. 1 is suffused with delicate threads of a most un-Teutonic irony.

Haydn composed his last 12 symphonies, Nos. 93-104, for several concert tours in England, arranged by the impresario Johann Peter Salomon. The works are not numbered in order of composition; No. 96 was the first written and the first performed.

Before its first performance — March 11, 1791 — some of Salomon’s English rivals spread the rumor that Haydn had lost it as a composer and had never been any great shakes as a performer. The symphony swept those rumors into oblivion. During the debut of the Symphony No. 102 in B-Flat Major on Feb. 2, 1794, a chandelier fell from the ceiling of the hall and crashed into the auditorium. No one was hurt, which seemed like a “miracle.” In later years, the chandelier incident was mistakenly applied to the debut of No. 96. The symphony is now called “The Miracle.” But really, all of Haydn’s symphonies are miracles.

