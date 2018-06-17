Hiker Rescued From Cathedral Peak

When summer heat hits Santa Barbara, the mountains surrounding the city can be a dangerous place to be.

Having tackled the Cathedral Peak trail — arguably one of the front country’s more arduous hikes — a 51-year-old male came face to face with the realities of heat exhaustion Thursday afternoon, requiring response from the Santa Barbara County Fire Department’s helicopter.

Authorities reported that the man had begun the hike about 8 a.m. EMS received the call at 1:41 p.m., dispatching two fire engines with paramedics aboard and a helicopter.

A firefighter was lowered onto Cathedral Peak from the helicopter, and the wayward hiker was extracted and moved to nearby La Cumbre Peak, where EMS personnel were on hand to treat him for symptoms of heat exhaustion.

The man, whose name has not been released, was then transported by ground to Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital.

— Noozhawk staff writer Ben Preston can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .