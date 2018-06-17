Large Swells Expected to Hit South Coast

Beachgoers are advised to be watchful of the surf

If a trip to the beach is in your Fourth of July plans, officials are saying to use caution in the water.

Large swells are expected to hit the South Coast over the weekend, the National Weather Service warned Friday.

The swells are the result of a strong storm system near New Zealand, and are expected to arrive on the Central Coast early Sunday, lasting through midweek before letting up.

The weather service is advising people heading to the beaches to be aware of the swells, which could arrive rather suddenly and are expected to bring sets of waves of 4 to 8 feet on south-facing beaches of Los Angeles and Ventura counties.

Although the Santa Barbara coast will be largely protected because of the Channel Islands, people are advised to use caution in the surf zone, including on rocks, break walls and jetties. Rip currents along south-facing beaches also are expected.

Wave heights are expected to increase throughout Sunday afternoon, and sets of 10 feet are likely during the height of the swell.

