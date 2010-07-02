Los Padres Bank in Santa Maria Robbed at Gunpoint

A man orders employees to the ground as he takes cash from several drawers

A gunman robbed Los Padres Bank at 402 E. Main St. in Santa Maria on Friday morning, then fled on foot.

Police Lt. Dan Ast said in a news release that the suspect entered the bank with a handgun about 10:30 a.m. and ordered five employees to the ground. No customers were in the bank at the time.

The suspect went behind the counter and put money from several cash drawers into a shoulder bag.

He left on foot through the rear alley, and Ast said it’s not known whether the suspect had a vehicle nearby.

The suspect was described as a white male adult wearing a black baseball cap, blue sweatshirt, beige shorts and sunglasses.

The investigation is continuing. Anyone with information about the robbery is asked to call the Santa Maria Police Department at 805.928.3781.

