Two Kayakers Rescued Near Gaviota Pier

As the winds whipping around Point Conception reached 15 knots Friday afternoon, two kayakers found themselves being blown seaward off Gaviota.
But the pair, who were sharing a kayak, had a radio aboard their craft and were able to summon help.
The Santa Barbara County Fire Department responded to the distress call with a helicopter, which hovered overhead as state lifeguards deployed watercraft and rescued the two kayakers, who were located about 300 yards from the Gaviota Pier.
No injuries were reported.
