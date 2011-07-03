Rotary Club of Carpinteria Roasts Outgoing President Paul Wright

More than 50 guests say 'aloha' at Hawaiian-themed party at Lions Park

The Rotary Club of Carpinteria celebrated a change in leadership last week at Lions Park Clubhouse.

The practice of a roast-type “step-down” for outgoing club president Paul Wright included a Hawaiian theme, complete with scooped-out pineapples containing gorgeous orchid displays.

The event featured a salmon and tri-tip dinner with all the trimmings, enjoyed by more than 50 guests, including Carpinteria’s home-grown “master of ceremonies,” John Palminteri, and Rotary district governor Wade Nomura and his wife, Roxanne.

Wright’s wife, Cheryl, their children and grandchildren also attended the festivities.

Click here for more information on the Rotary Club of Carpinteria or e-mail .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

— Pat Kistler is the public relations coordinator for the Rotary Club of Carpinteria.