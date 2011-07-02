Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:21 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Safety Town Drives Home Big Message in Kid-Size Lessons

Santa Barbara Soroptimist International-sponsored camp teaches youngsters how to be safe, sound in all kinds of situations

By Kristen Gowdy, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 2, 2011 | 4:23 p.m.

“Stranger Danger” is one of the most valuable lessons that children can learn. It iso especially important that it is emphasized early in their lives because youngsters may find themselves in situations in which they need to put the knowledge to use.

Click here for a Noozhawk slide show
Click here for a Noozhawk slide show

Each summer, Safety Town puts together an agenda that combines education with fun to teach kids not only about stranger awareness, but also fire and water safety, self defense and even driving rules. The camp is sponsored by Soroptimist International’s Santa Barbara Chapter with help from volunteers from National Charity League and other organizations.

To parent Anita Presser, the lessons taught in camp are “the most important things (the kids) can learn. Safety town teaches them the basic information for life.”

When Safety Town campers first arrive at Foothill School, 711 Ribera Drive, they are divided into groups by building in the “Safety Town Village.”

This year, the camp introduced “Echo’s Village,” a newly redesigned village named after Echo Lane, a prominent Santa Barbaran and an active Soroptimist up until her death. Lane’s daughter, Linda Aasted, donated funds for the new village to preserve Lane’s memory and to display her dedicated involvement in the Santa Barbara community. The village painting was done by Michael Dawson, who purposely incorporated details from Lane’s personal life, such as the miniature San Roque Café that stands in the heart of the village. For years, Lane and her husband owned the café, which was known for her cheese pie.

The brand-new Echo’s Village provides a fresh, exciting area for campers to learn about safety. While many of the campers’ favorite part of the camp is the bikes that they get to “drive” around the blacktop (following traffic rules, of course), Safety Town also packs several guest visitors into their schedule. A local ambulance crew, firefighters, Smokey Bear, American Red Cross-Santa Barbara County Chapter personnel and an MTD bus driver are just a few of the many visitors who speak to the kids throughout the week. The camp agenda also includes two art projects daily, playground fun, group songs, puppet shows, and a graduation on Safety Town’s final day.

While the camp makes learning about safety fun, drilling the lessons into the minds of 4- and 5-year-olds isn’t exactly easy. When asked how the information is taught to the campers, counselor Sawyer Campbell cited repetition.

“(The counselors] just keep teaching them the lessons over and over,” Campbell said. “At the end of the day we go over all the lessons we learned that day; enforcement is key for them to learn.”

Fellow counselor Emily Wolff insisted that the “key to (teaching the kids) is patience and energy. If (the counselors) don’t seem like (they’re) having fun, then the kids will lose interest and become bored.”

By the end of the week, parents are generally “thrilled” with the results of Safety Town, and the children have had a busy week of activities that both educate and entertain them. The camp goes above and beyond to make sure the campers learn the lessons that will help them so much in the future.

“We prepare (the kids) for what’s out there,” said Wolff. “We make sure they know what they will encounter later in life and teach them how to avoid situations that could hurt them.”

Noozhawk intern Kristen Gowdy is a student at Dos Pueblos High School and can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk or @NoozhawkNews. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 