Santa Barbara Public Library Cuts Database Subscriptions

As a result of funding cuts at the state and local levels, the Santa Barbara Public Library System can no longer provide access to the following subscription databases, effective July 1:
» Biography Resource Center/ Biography in Context
» Chilton’s Automotive Library
» Health & Wellness Resource Center
» Toucan Social Studies Fact Card
Click here for a list of databases still available through the Santa Barbara Public Library System Web site. Your library card barcode number will be required to log in to some of the databases from outside the library. The Foundation Directory Online may be accessed only from inside the Central Library, 40 E. Anapamu St.
Click here for more information about library resources and collections, or contact the Central Reference Department at 805.564.5604.
— Roger Hiles represents the Santa Barbara Public Library System.