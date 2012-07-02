Registration Under Way for Fall Community Education Classes at Allan Hancock College

Register online 24/7 or in person, with courses beginning Aug. 20

Registration for Allan Hancock College Community Education fall classes is under way.

Fall classes begin Aug. 20.

Click here to view class listings online by using the Class Search mode. A printed copy of the Spectrum schedule of Community Education classes will arrive in area mailboxes around Monday.

Many community education classes are free, and a number of fee-based classes are also offered, such as Introduction to Chinese, Introduction to Beekeeping, Grant Writing, Ballroom Dance for Youth, and an educational bus trip to the Huntington Library in San Marino.

Students can register online 24/7 or receive registration assistance in person at the S building of Community Education on the Santa Maria campus.

Walk-in registration hours are 10 a.m. to 6:30 p.m. Monday through Thursday. The campus is closed on Fridays during the summer session.

For more information, call 805.922.6966 x3209. The toll-free number in Santa Barbara and San Luis Obispo counties is 866.DIAL.AHC (342.5242) x3209.

— Cordelia Rackley is a public information specialist for community education at Allan Hancock College.