Arroyo Grande Community Hospital Receives Performance Excellence Award

CALNOC recognizes excellence in reducing hospital-acquired pressure ulcers and injuries from falls

By Megan Maloney for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital | July 2, 2012 | 5:59 p.m.

Arroyo Grande Community Hospital, a Dignity Health member along with French Hospital Medical Center and Marian Regional Medical Center, is pleased to announce it recently received a CALNOC Performance Excellence Award.

The Collaborative Alliance for Nursing Outcomes, the leading provider of actionable information and research on nurse sensitive quality indicators, recognizes exceptional hospitals for outstanding performance in the areas of reduction of hospital acquired pressure ulcers and injuries from falls.

Chosen as a finalist from among almost 300 hospitals, this most recent award recognized Arroyo Grande Community Hospital for its commitment and dedication to the highest nursing quality.

Hospitals honored this year not only improved but sustained their performance consistently over 24 months and have been exemplary in their approach and dedication.

“We are extremely pleased to be honored with this award for patient care excellence,” said Ken Dalebout, administrator for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital. “We pride ourselves in delivering the highest standard in care, and this is another award that is a testament to that standard.”

— Megan Maloney is the marketing director for Arroyo Grande Community Hospital.

 
