CHP Says Speed to Blame in Fatal Accident

One person was killed Monday when a vehicle plunged down an embankment east of Santa Maria, according to the California Highway Patrol.

The CHP received a call shortly before noon of a vehicle that had done down an embankment off Tepusquet Road, near Highway 166, according to Officer Mike Mallory.

Investigating officers found the driver of the 2007 Volvo SUV had suffered “major blunt force trauma” to his head, and he was declared dead at the scene, Mallory said.

The vehicle was registered out of North Carolina, Mallory said, adding that the victim’s identification had not been confirmed.

“Speed appears to be the main factor in the crash,” Mallory said, and it was not known if alcohol or drugs were involved.

— Noozhawk executive editor Tom Bolton can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.