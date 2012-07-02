Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament to Benefit Big Brothers Big Sisters

The second annual Daniel Johnson Memorial Golf Tournament set for July 9 at the Santa Maria Country Club will raise funds for Family Service Agency’s Big Brothers Big Sisters of Santa Barbara County.

Johnson was a proud member of the U.S. Air Force Explosive Ordnance Disposal Team. He was killed in Afghanistan on Oct. 5, 2010, during his second tour of duty. While stationed at Vandenberg Air Force Base, he joined the Big Brothers Big Sisters program in Lompoc and was an active and devoted Big Brother for more than two years.

The event in his honor will benefit the Big Brother Big Sister program, which provides one-to-one mentoring relationships built on trust and friendship that help at-risk children reach their full potential.

“We were very fortunate to have had Dan as a Big Brother,” said Bonnie Pack, program manager of Big Brothers Big Sisters, a program of Family Service Agency. “He was passionate about the importance of providing at-risk children with a strong role model and a trusted friend. He mentored strength, courage, pride and honesty, and had a very positive impact on our program.

“The funds raised at this event allow us to continue the work of a very real hero in our community. We hope local golfers throughout Santa Barbara County will take this opportunity to honor Dan by supporting this tournament. Last year this successful event, sponsored by Kristen Johnson’s family, raised $10,000, and this year’s goal is to surpass this amount.”

The event will be held at the Santa Maria Country Club. Registration will begin at 9:30 a.m. with a shotgun start at 11 a.m.

This will be a four-person scramble; handicaps must be provided on the registration form before the event. The cost is $150 per person, which includes green fee, cart, lunch, drinks on the course and an awards dinner immediately after the tournament. Team and individual prizes will be awarded at the dinner.

Registration forms are available at all eight local golf courses in Santa Maria, Nipomo and Lompoc. For more information about golfing or how to become a sponsor, call Justin Burton at 805.598.6435 or Kristen Johnson at 805.264.5222; or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

