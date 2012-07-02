Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy Faculty Weave German Romance

With the usual risk of redundancy, I note that the next Music Academy of West faculty chamber concert in the series “Tuesdays @ 8” with occur at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall on the Miraflores campus.

In ages past, one could expect any concert that fell within a day or so of Independence Day to feature a program dominated — if that is the word — by American works. Not this year.

On the very eve of the Fourth of July, we will be attending an all-German soiree drawn from the high-water mark of Teutonic romanticism. Perhaps, after Edgard Varèse and Olivier Messiaen, the academy thought we could use a refresher on music’s default settings.



The faculty will play Carl Maria von Weber’s Trio in G-Minor for Flute, Bassoon, and Piano, Opus 63 (Timothy Day on flute, Benjamin Kamins on bassoon and Carrie-Ann Matheson on piano); Wolfgang Mozart’s Quartet in Eb-Major for Piano and Strings (Jeff Thayer on violin, Cynthia Phelps on viola, Alan Stepansky on cello and Warren Jones on piano); and Johannes Brahms’ Trio in Eb-Major for Horn, Violin, and Piano, Opus 40 (Gil Shaham on violin, Julie Landsman on horn and Jonathan Feldman on piano).

The trio by Weber (1786-1826) was written for flute, cello and piano, and that is how it is usually played — when it is played. If you have not heard it, you are in for quite a treat. Although he is chiefly known for his operas — the horns in the Overture of The Free Shooter pretty much herald the arrival of the Romantic movement in German music — Weber persists on contemporary concert programs with his two piano concertos, two symphonies, clarinet concerto, clarinet quintet and piano sonatas. He has never been one of the big guns of German music, and the only excuse for playing him still is that his music is absolutely ravishing.

It would be ludicrous to apply the same standards of profundity to Weber as one would to his contemporary, Ludwig van Beethoven, but then, musical profundity is always a matter of the effect on the listener. Weber is about a profound as a Sacher Torte, but not nearly so fattening.



Reserved seats to this concert are $40 (including Miraflores facility fee) and are available only from the Music Academy ticket office at 805.969.8787.

