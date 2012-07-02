City of Goleta Launches Profile as Part of Strong Cities | Strong State Campaign

The City of Goleta on Monday launched its profile as part of the ongoing “Strong Cities | Strong State” campaign highlighting local government success stories across California. Strong Cities | Strong State is a project of the League of California Cities and the California City Management Foundation.

“Goleta is a great place to live and work,” Goleta Mayor Ed Easton said. “Through the Strong Cities | Strong State project we are able to showcase the important work that is being done here.”

Click here to access the City of Goleta’s profile.

The Strong Cities | Strong State website is the centerpiece of a campaign broadly promoting city success stories alongside profiles of the elected officials and city managers working together to build and maintain a high quality of life for California city residents.

Highlights of Goleta’s profile include public engagement, capital improvement program, economic development and quality of life.

“This is another tool for the public to better understand the programs and priorities that make our cities unique,” Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said. “We are proud of the work we do in Goleta and are pleased to be able to share our successes through this site.”

The overarching goal of the Strong Cities campaign is to promote the innovation and experience of local officials in delivering vital services at a time when this expertise is vitally needed by state leaders struggling with fundamental issues of governance.

Strong Cities | Strong State seeks to position cities as vital,necessary and equal partners in building a better California.

The Strong Cities | Strong State campaign will continue profiling individual cities each day, with a goal of highlighting all California cities over the coming year-and-a-half. Profiles include photos, video and other media articulating how each individual city has been working to both provide essential services, as well as elevate the quality life of its residents. Success stories will range from public safety initiatives to educational partnerships, infrastructure improvements to community engagement strategies and more.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.