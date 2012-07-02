Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:27 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

City of Goleta Launches Profile as Part of Strong Cities | Strong State Campaign

Highlights of Goleta’s profile include public engagement, capital improvement program, economic development and quality of life

By Valerie Kushnerov for the City of Goleta | July 2, 2012 | 4:38 p.m.

The City of Goleta on Monday launched its profile as part of the ongoing “Strong Cities | Strong State” campaign highlighting local government success stories across California. Strong Cities | Strong State is a project of the League of California Cities and the California City Management Foundation.

“Goleta is a great place to live and work,” Goleta Mayor Ed Easton said. “Through the Strong Cities | Strong State project we are able to showcase the important work that is being done here.”

Click here to access the City of Goleta’s profile.

The Strong Cities | Strong State website is the centerpiece of a campaign broadly promoting city success stories alongside profiles of the elected officials and city managers working together to build and maintain a high quality of life for California city residents.

Highlights of Goleta’s profile include public engagement, capital improvement program, economic development and quality of life.

“This is another tool for the public to better understand the programs and priorities that make our cities unique,” Goleta City Manager Dan Singer said. “We are proud of the work we do in Goleta and are pleased to be able to share our successes through this site.”

The overarching goal of the Strong Cities campaign is to promote the innovation and experience of local officials in delivering vital services at a time when this expertise is vitally needed by state leaders struggling with fundamental issues of governance.

Strong Cities | Strong State seeks to position cities as vital,necessary and equal partners in building a better California.

The Strong Cities | Strong State campaign will continue profiling individual cities each day, with a goal of highlighting all California cities over the coming year-and-a-half. Profiles include photos, video and other media articulating how each individual city has been working to both provide essential services, as well as elevate the quality life of its residents. Success stories will range from public safety initiatives to educational partnerships, infrastructure improvements to community engagement strategies and more.

— Valerie Kushnerov is a public information officer for the City of Goleta.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 