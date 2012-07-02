Pair Remain in ICU After Fall From Cliff

Santa Barbara police say alcohol may have been a factor in plunge from Shoreline Park to beach below

A man and a woman, both 23, remained hospitalized Monday, a day after they were critically injured in a fall from a Shoreline Park cliff, according to the Santa Barbara Police Department.

The pair were in the intensive-care unit at Santa Barbara Cottage Hospital, said police Sgt. Riley Harwood, being treated for injuries suffered early Sunday when they toppled about 30 feet to the beach below.

A man walking on the beach found the badly-injured Adam Kirkes of Santa Barbara and Emily Peterson of San Clemente, and had a passerby help him call 9-1-1 at 6:39 a.m. Sunday, Harwood said.

The Harbor Patrol was the first to respond, along with city fire crews and other emergency personnel, Harwood said.

The investigation is ongoing, but there is no evidence of foul play, and it appears the two fell off the cliff sometime in the early-morning hours, Harwood said. They had been drinking at the Tonic Nightclub in downtown Santa Barbara before returning to Kirkes’ home in the Mesa neighborhood, Harwood said.

Around 2:15 a.m., they left Kirkes’ house and took a blanket and headed toward the beach. The blanket was found between the park’s fence and cliff edge, indicating they climbed over the fence, Harwood said.

Detective Bryan Jensen went to the hospital Monday and interviewed family members and Peterson.

“She was in and out of consciousness, but told him she had fallen from the cliff, and she was not pushed,” Harwood said. “The male party was still unconscious.”

Police are treating it as an accident and believe alcohol was involved.

“We’re not saying that alcohol caused this accident, but they were both intoxicated and it appears it was a contributing factor,” Harwood said.

— Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.