Santa Barbara Airport Gearing Up for Busy Fourth of July Holiday

Passengers are urged to arrive early and take advantage of a free shuttle

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual travel period this Fourth of July holiday.

To make it an easy and enjoyable experience, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves 90 minutes to find parking, check their luggage and go through security to ensure that easy walk to the gate. As a reminder, fireworks are prohibited and should be left at home.

For easy access to the airline terminal, take advantage of Long Term Parking Lot 2 and the free shuttle that takes you directly to the terminal (located on Frederick Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister and Fairview avenues). Or park in Long Term Parking Lot 1 located adjacent to the terminal.

At the Santa Barbara Airport, it’s all about easy — five major airlines, six major hubs, and easy access to anywhere in the world. Need to be connected? Use the complimentary WiFi.

This summer enjoy SBA’s new seasonal service to Portland on Alaska Airlines through Aug. 25.

The cost for Long Term Parking Lot 1 is $12 a day, and Long Term Parking Lot 2 is $9 a day.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara and serves nearly 725,000 passengers annually.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.