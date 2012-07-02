Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:25 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Airport Gearing Up for Busy Fourth of July Holiday

Passengers are urged to arrive early and take advantage of a free shuttle

By Lynn Houston for the Santa Barbara Airport | July 2, 2012 | 5:36 p.m.

The Santa Barbara Airport anticipates a busier-than-usual travel period this Fourth of July holiday.

To make it an easy and enjoyable experience, passengers are encouraged to plan ahead and give themselves 90 minutes to find parking, check their luggage and go through security to ensure that easy walk to the gate. As a reminder, fireworks are prohibited and should be left at home.

For easy access to the airline terminal, take advantage of Long Term Parking Lot 2 and the free shuttle that takes you directly to the terminal (located on Frederick Lopez Road near the corner of Hollister and Fairview avenues). Or park in Long Term Parking Lot 1 located adjacent to the terminal.

At the Santa Barbara Airport, it’s all about easy — five major airlines, six major hubs, and easy access to anywhere in the world. Need to be connected? Use the complimentary WiFi.

This summer enjoy SBA’s new seasonal service to Portland on Alaska Airlines through Aug. 25.

The cost for Long Term Parking Lot 1 is $12 a day, and Long Term Parking Lot 2 is $9 a day.

The Santa Barbara Airport is a self-supporting enterprise owned and operated by the City of Santa Barbara and serves nearly 725,000 passengers annually.

— Lynn Houston is a marketing specialist for the Santa Barbara Airport.

 
  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 