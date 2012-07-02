Santa Barbara County to Swear In New Civil Grand Jury

The new fiscal year 2012-13 Santa Barbara County Civil Grand Jury will be sworn into office at 10:30 a.m. Friday in Department 2 of the second floor of Santa Barbara County Superior Court, 1108 Santa Barbara St. in Santa Barbara.

The Honorable Brian Hill will oversee the ceremony, which will include the discharge of the outgoing 2011-12 Civil Grand Jury that released several reports during its term in office.

The public is invited to attend Friday’s ceremony.

The Civil Grand Jury is a unique institution whose primary purpose is to act as a watchdog of local government and make recommendations for improvements.

The 19-member Civil Grand Jury is made up of citizen volunteers who will serve a one-year period. Six jurors from the fiscal year 2011-12 Grand Jury will be “held over” for a second year of service under a special provision of law in order to provide continuity and institutional memory for the new members.

To be considered for service, an applicant must be a U.S. citizen, be age 18 or older, be of good character, have been a resident of Santa Barbara County for at least a year and have never been convicted of a felony or malfeasance in office.

The new Grand Jury will erve through June 30, 2013.

— Angela Braun is the jury services supervisor for Santa Barbara County Superior Court.