Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:13 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Education Foundation Elects Salvador Güereña as Board President

UCSB archvist and co-founder of Padres Unidos has a longtime passion for schools, education issues

By Margie Yahyavi for the Santa Barbara Education Foundation | July 3, 2012 | 2:48 a.m.

Salvador Güereña — an archivist, librarian, writer and longtime parent education advocate — has been elected board president of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. A board member since 2010, Güereña has chaired the foundation’s Finance and Development committees and served on its parcel taxes campaign committee.

Salvador Guerena
Salvador Güereña

Güereña is director of the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives at UCSB’s Davidson Library, where he has served since 1983.

A native of Santa Barbara and a Santa Barbara High School alumnus, he received his bachelor’s degree from Westmont College and earned his Master’s in Library Science from the University of Arizona.

Güereña is a founder of United Parents-Padres Unidos, a parent education advocacy organization that runs successful programs for parents and families in local schools. He has served on the boards of the Children’s Creative Project and the Society of California Archivists and on the governing council of the American Library Association. He is also vice chairman of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Measure Q Citizens Oversight Committee.

Güereña makes his home in Santa Barbara with his wife, Linda, and youngest son Alex.

Click here for a previous Noozhawk Talks interview with Güereña.

Founded in 1985, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Education Foundation was established to provide financial resources to enhance student achievement and to ensure a quality education for every student in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Over the years, SBEF’s accomplishments include providing students with safe playground equipment, library materials, technology tools, music instruction, musical instruments and supporting preschool literacy. SBEF has led successful bond and parcel tax campaigns raising $110 million for much needed capital improvements and more than $6 million for music, science and art enrichment programs.

Click here for more information on the Santa Barbara Education Foundation, or call 805.284.9125. Click here to make an online donation. Connect with the Santa Barbara Education Foundation on Facebook. Follow SBEF on Twitter: @SBEdFoundation.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 