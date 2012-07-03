Santa Barbara Education Foundation Elects Salvador Güereña as Board President

UCSB archvist and co-founder of Padres Unidos has a longtime passion for schools, education issues

Salvador Güereña — an archivist, librarian, writer and longtime parent education advocate — has been elected board president of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation. A board member since 2010, Güereña has chaired the foundation’s Finance and Development committees and served on its parcel taxes campaign committee.

Güereña is director of the California Ethnic and Multicultural Archives at UCSB’s Davidson Library, where he has served since 1983.

A native of Santa Barbara and a Santa Barbara High School alumnus, he received his bachelor’s degree from Westmont College and earned his Master’s in Library Science from the University of Arizona.

Güereña is a founder of United Parents-Padres Unidos, a parent education advocacy organization that runs successful programs for parents and families in local schools. He has served on the boards of the Children’s Creative Project and the Society of California Archivists and on the governing council of the American Library Association. He is also vice chairman of the Santa Barbara Unified School District’s Measure Q Citizens Oversight Committee.

Güereña makes his home in Santa Barbara with his wife, Linda, and youngest son Alex.

Click here for a previous Noozhawk Talks interview with Güereña.

Founded in 1985, the nonprofit Santa Barbara Education Foundation was established to provide financial resources to enhance student achievement and to ensure a quality education for every student in the Santa Barbara Unified School District. Over the years, SBEF’s accomplishments include providing students with safe playground equipment, library materials, technology tools, music instruction, musical instruments and supporting preschool literacy. SBEF has led successful bond and parcel tax campaigns raising $110 million for much needed capital improvements and more than $6 million for music, science and art enrichment programs.

— Margie Yahyavi is executive director of the Santa Barbara Education Foundation.