Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Awards Six $1,000 Local Scholarships

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six local high school students: Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High School, Irvin Lazaro and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High School, and Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos High School.
Lerina Winter, 4.2 GPA
Will attend the Maryland Institute College of Art, majoring in graphics design
DPHS yearbook editor; DPHS Honorary Senior of the Year Award, Excellence in Community Service Award, National Art Honor Society scholarship, Lorna Hedges Photographic Excellence scholarship, Presidential Scholarship from MICA, National Young Arts Foundation scholarship
She is also a nationally acclaimed Irish dancer with 36 trophies and 135 medals
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Michael Pickett, PER, check presented by Paula Pickett
Jennifer Otis, 3.7 GPA
Will attend Arizona State University, majoring in family and human development
CSF and National Honor Society Lifetime Member Award, DPHS Community Service Excellence Award, DPHS Chapter of National Honor Society scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Meeder-Wintringham scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Herb Sowers, check presented by Eve Sowers
Irvin Lazaro, 4.3 GPA
Will attend Santa Barbara City College with UC Transfer Program, majoring in finance
“Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in his class), varsity cross country, varsity wrestling, varsity track and field, SBHS Marching Band, SBHS Weekly Bulletin Video Production
SBHS Star Community Service Award, SBHS Alumnae Association Coach William Crow Memorial Scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jim Dick, check presented by Betty Dick
Maria Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA
Will attend UCLA, majoring in human biology
AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) corporate board member, QuestBridge finalist
Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship recipient, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jack Peterson
Alejandrina Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA
Will attend UCLA with undeclared major
UCSB Research Mentorship Program, AVID, Certificate of Recognition from Health Career Academy
College Access Foundation of California scholarship, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship
Elks scholarship in memory of Steve Brown, PER, check presented by Edie Brown
Joskua Carrillo, 4.4 GPA
Will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., majoring in aerospace engineering
Career plans include working for NASA
AP Scholar, Principal’s Distinguished Honors Roll, “Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in her class), Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship, Santa Barbara Foundation matching grant, SBHS Alumnae Association scholarship
Musician, Old Spanish Days dancer
Elks Lodge scholarship in honor of and check presented by Maj. William Muncaster, U.S. Army (retired), who secured funding for this scholarship.
— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.