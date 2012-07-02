Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:34 pm | Fair 81º

 
 
 
 

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Awards Six $1,000 Local Scholarships

Honorees are Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos, Irvin Lazaro and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High, and Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos

By Kim Bish for Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 | July 2, 2012 | 11:39 a.m.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six local high school students: Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High School, Irvin Lazaro and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High School, and Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos High School.

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 awarded $1,000 scholarships to local students, left to right, Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High School, Irvin Lazaro of Santa Barbara High School, Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos High School, and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High.
Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 awarded $1,000 scholarships to local students, left to right, Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High School, Irvin Lazaro of Santa Barbara High School, Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos High School, and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High. (Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 photo)

Lerina Winter, 4.2 GPA

Will attend the Maryland Institute College of Art, majoring in graphics design
DPHS yearbook editor; DPHS Honorary Senior of the Year Award, Excellence in Community Service Award, National Art Honor Society scholarship, Lorna Hedges Photographic Excellence scholarship, Presidential Scholarship from MICA, National Young Arts Foundation scholarship
She is also a nationally acclaimed Irish dancer with 36 trophies and 135 medals
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Michael Pickett, PER, check presented by Paula Pickett

Jennifer Otis, 3.7 GPA

Will attend Arizona State University, majoring in family and human development
CSF and National Honor Society Lifetime Member Award, DPHS Community Service Excellence Award, DPHS Chapter of National Honor Society scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Meeder-Wintringham scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Herb Sowers, check presented by Eve Sowers

Irvin Lazaro, 4.3 GPA

Will attend Santa Barbara City College with UC Transfer Program, majoring in finance
“Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in his class), varsity cross country, varsity wrestling, varsity track and field, SBHS Marching Band, SBHS Weekly Bulletin Video Production
SBHS Star Community Service Award, SBHS Alumnae Association Coach William Crow Memorial Scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jim Dick, check presented by Betty Dick

Maria Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA

Will attend UCLA, majoring in human biology
AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) corporate board member, QuestBridge finalist
Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship recipient, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship
Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jack Peterson

Alejandrina Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA

Will attend UCLA with undeclared major
UCSB Research Mentorship Program, AVID, Certificate of Recognition from Health Career Academy
College Access Foundation of California scholarship, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship
Elks scholarship in memory of Steve Brown, PER, check presented by Edie Brown

Joskua Carrillo, 4.4 GPA

Will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., majoring in aerospace engineering
Career plans include working for NASA
AP Scholar, Principal’s Distinguished Honors Roll, “Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in her class), Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship, Santa Barbara Foundation matching grant, SBHS Alumnae Association scholarship
Musician, Old Spanish Days dancer
Elks Lodge scholarship in honor of and check presented by Maj. William Muncaster, U.S. Army (retired), who secured funding for this scholarship.

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 