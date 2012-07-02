Santa Barbara Elks Lodge Awards Six $1,000 Local Scholarships

Honorees are Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos, Irvin Lazaro and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High, and Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos

Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613 has awarded $1,000 scholarships to six local high school students: Lerina Winter and Jennifer Otis of Dos Pueblos High School, Irvin Lazaro and Joskua Carrillo of Santa Barbara High School, and Maria and Alejandrina Lorenzano of San Marcos High School.

Lerina Winter, 4.2 GPA

Will attend the Maryland Institute College of Art, majoring in graphics design

DPHS yearbook editor; DPHS Honorary Senior of the Year Award, Excellence in Community Service Award, National Art Honor Society scholarship, Lorna Hedges Photographic Excellence scholarship, Presidential Scholarship from MICA, National Young Arts Foundation scholarship

She is also a nationally acclaimed Irish dancer with 36 trophies and 135 medals

Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Michael Pickett, PER, check presented by Paula Pickett

Jennifer Otis, 3.7 GPA

Will attend Arizona State University, majoring in family and human development

CSF and National Honor Society Lifetime Member Award, DPHS Community Service Excellence Award, DPHS Chapter of National Honor Society scholarship, Scholarship Foundation of Santa Barbara’s Meeder-Wintringham scholarship

Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Herb Sowers, check presented by Eve Sowers

Irvin Lazaro, 4.3 GPA

Will attend Santa Barbara City College with UC Transfer Program, majoring in finance

“Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in his class), varsity cross country, varsity wrestling, varsity track and field, SBHS Marching Band, SBHS Weekly Bulletin Video Production

SBHS Star Community Service Award, SBHS Alumnae Association Coach William Crow Memorial Scholarship

Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jim Dick, check presented by Betty Dick

Maria Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA

Will attend UCLA, majoring in human biology

AVID (Advancement Via Individual Determination) corporate board member, QuestBridge finalist

Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship recipient, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship

Elks Lodge scholarship in memory of Jack Peterson

Alejandrina Lorenzano, 4.2 GPA

Will attend UCLA with undeclared major

UCSB Research Mentorship Program, AVID, Certificate of Recognition from Health Career Academy

College Access Foundation of California scholarship, UCLA Recognition Award scholarship

Elks scholarship in memory of Steve Brown, PER, check presented by Edie Brown

Joskua Carrillo, 4.4 GPA

Will attend Embry-Riddle Aeronautical University in Prescott, Ariz., majoring in aerospace engineering

Career plans include working for NASA

AP Scholar, Principal’s Distinguished Honors Roll, “Distinguished Don” Award (top 20 in her class), Santa Barbara Mariachi Festival scholarship, Santa Barbara Foundation matching grant, SBHS Alumnae Association scholarship

Musician, Old Spanish Days dancer

Elks Lodge scholarship in honor of and check presented by Maj. William Muncaster, U.S. Army (retired), who secured funding for this scholarship.

— Kim Bish, district scholarship chairman, represents Santa Barbara Elks Lodge No. 613.