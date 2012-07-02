Santa Barbara Launches Online Utility Payment Service

City residents can now manage trash, water and sewer accounts over the Internet

Santa Barbara residents can now pay their trash, water and sewer bill online.

The City of Santa Barbara is launching its new Utilities Online system that will enable customers to pay and manage their utility accounts over the Internet in an easy, convenient and secure environment.

Customers will have the added convenience of paying from home, instead of mailing a payment or paying in person at City Hall.

Utilities Online will enhance the city’s ability to serve customers by providing quick and secure access to account information and utility services. Customers will be able to view their bill and payment history, make secure credit card payments, review water usage and sign up for electronic billing to discontinue paper billing.

The website features a user-friendly layout with easy navigation and an online help menu with additional information.

Click here to create an account. Customers will need a valid email address and utility account number to register.

Utility billing customer service staff are available by phone at 805.564.5343 or by email at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) for any questions or assistance with registering.

— Robert Samario is the finance director for the City of Santa Barbara.