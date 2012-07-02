Monday, April 9 , 2018, 5:23 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Santa Barbara Families Celebrate Central Library’s Restored Monday Hours

Mayor Helene Schneider says residents made it clear during the City Council's budget hearings that they wanted more library hours

By Giana Magnoli, Noozhawk Staff Writer | @magnoli | July 2, 2012 | 6:33 p.m.

Santa Barbara families celebrated Monday’s reopening of the Central Library, the first day the branch has been open on Mondays since the City Council cut the funding two years ago.

“The community told us loud and clear this was something they wanted back,” Mayor Helene Schneider said at the ribbon cutting.

She said council members received more than 100 emails during the budget hearings from residents asking for more library hours.

“Everyone has a library story,” Schneider said.

Families celebrated the opening Monday morning with face painting, balloon animals and bubble-making for children in the courtyard.

From now on, the Central Library at 40 E. Anapamu St. will be open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays through Thursdays, from 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays, and from 1 to 5 p.m. on Sundays.

The council approved more hours for the Eastside Library in March, and it’s now open from 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Mondays and Tuesdays, 10 a.m. to 5:30 p.m. Wednesdays through Fridays, 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. on Saturdays and closed on Sundays.

Click here for complete hours and more information.

Noozhawk staff writer Giana Magnoli can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

