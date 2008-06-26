Thursday, June 14 , 2018, 7:16 pm | Fair 66º

 
 
 
 

Scott Harris: Trust

Quit electing and re-electing the weak, the greedy and the dishonest and then complaining when they are weak, greedy and dishonest.

By Scott Harris | June 26, 2008 | 10:55 p.m.

California is not a democracy; we are a republic. We choose to elect representatives and then agree to abide by the decisions they make.

image
Scott Harris

American representative democracy is an amazing system, brilliantly designed by the Founding Fathers. For representative democracy to work, the critical component is trust. The entire system is predicated on voters trusting those they elect. It’s that simple.

Unfortunately, it’s a time-honored tradition not to trust those in power. In California, this lack of trust started in the 1910s when Gov. Hiram Johnson implemented a series of direct democracy vehicles — referendum, recall and initiative. Nationally, the “trust” breaking point was the 1970s, the perfect storm of Vietnam and Watergate. Never again would the American people — or the media — blindly trust our leaders.

But is our lack of trust, cultivated over decades, misplaced or fair? Do we have legitimate concerns about the honesty and integrity of those we elect, or have we grown unnecessarily cynical? Unfortunately, in California, this lack of trust is well-founded. Starting from the top, let’s take a look at some disturbing headlines and stories from just the past few weeks …

Republican Gov. Arnold Schwarzenegger, who rode into office in 2003 promising to eliminate special interests, now routinely solicits huge amounts of money to fund parties, travel and conferences. In August, he is hosting the Border Governors Conference. Following a call from Schwarzenegger to General Electric CEO Jeffrey Immelt, GE is now co-hosting the event at Universal Studios (which it owns) and is a major financial backer of the $3 million conference.

It is difficult to believe that a major for-profit corporation, one that has invested almost $500,000 in California lobbying efforts in the past 18 months; one whose government relations manger is Paul Miner, a former Schwarzenegger aide; and one that is now a main sponsor of the Border Governors Conference, is not expecting a return on investment. It’s fair to ask: what is the expected return?

Ex-Assembly Speaker Fabian Nuñez, D-Los Angeles, has been living much larger than his salary for quite a while. It is difficult to see how hosting a $5,149 “meeting” at wine celler Cave L’Avant Garde in France; or a $1,795 dinner in Paris; or my personal favorite, blowing $2,562 at Louis Vuitton and calling it “office expenses” constitutes doing the people’s business. It is not unreasonable to wonder what those who are paying for these extravagances are expecting in return.

Nuñez’s replacement as speaker is Karen Bass, D-Los Angeles. Her recent speeches and op-eds are filled with visions of listening to, understanding and working for “the people.” It sounds good and, like many Californians, I want to believe it. However, the night before she was sworn in and the day of (May 13), she held joint fundraisers — at $50,000 a pop for 10 tickets. This means that starting on her first day, she has made her position quite clear. For a large amount of money, access to the Assembly speaker is readily available. Anyone believe that those paying $50,000 for lunch and dinner are not expecting access and influence?

In this time of subprime mortgages and with so many Californians losing their equity, if not their homes, closing with a couple of real estate examples seems quite appropriate.

Assemblyman Felipe Fuentes, D-Sylmar, recently wrote legislation directly and uniquely benefiting MWH Development Corp, which wants to build more than 200 homes on what is now the Verdugo Hills Golf Course. The city of Los Angeles does not want the project, Fuentes has received more than $15,000 from those involved with the project and the golf course is not even in Fuentes’ district. You have to have pretty poor eyesight to not be able to read between these lines.

Rep. Laura Richardson, D-Long Beach, stopped making mortgage payments on her Sacramento home. Washington Mutual foreclosed and an investor bought the home — unfortunately, pretty standard fare in today’s real estate climate. Also pretty standard fare for Richardson, who has defaulted on homes at least six times previously. However, this time she wanted the home back and mysteriously, Washington Mutual, without notifying the buyer, rescinded the notice of trustee sale, returned the home in Richardson’s name, and refused to discuss their actions with the media. All those who believe that Richardson didn’t use her political muscle to convince WaMu to give her back her home, please raise your hands. Any chance she’ll be voting against a bill that WaMu supports — ever?

There are many more stories, just from the past few months, than I can fit in the space allotted for this column. The sad conclusion: Yes, we are completely justified in not trusting those we have elected. Even sadder, it’s our fault. We need to quit electing and re-electing the weak, the greedy and the dishonest and then complaining when they act weak, greedy and dishonestly. We need to quit accepting the worst and expecting nothing better. And we need to begin to demand honesty, demand transparency and demand that those we elect represent us — all of us.

Scott Harris is a political commentator. Read his columns and contact him through his Web site,www.scottharris.biz or e-mail him at [email protected]

