Fire Forces Cancellation of Stow House, Rotary Club Holiday Events

The 34th annual Old-Fashioned Fourth of July Celebration at the Rancho La Patera at Stow House and the Rotary Club of Goleta fireworks event, both planned for Friday, have been canceled because of the Gap Fire.

The festival at Rancho La Patera is the Goleta Valley Historical Society‘s largest fundraiser, with expected crowds of more than 2,000 people. The celebration features live music, hayrides, games and more.

Cancellation of the event will affect the historical society’s budget, the caterer to provide the barbecue, the bands hired to perform and numerous volunteers and vendors.

“A decision was made this morning after conditions did not improve,” event organizer Dacia Harwood said. “The safety of the volunteers and supporters is our top priority. Precautions are being taken by the city of Goleta and the Goleta Valley Historical Society to protect the historic Stow House and ranch.”

Pacific Harvest Catering spent more than $2,000 on food and supplies for the event. “We just want to help out where we can,” said Dawn White, co-owner of Pacific Harvest who inquired about helping feed the firefighters.

The Stow House museum will be closed for weekend tours.

For more information, call Harwood at 805.681.7216 or 805.637.6783.



Dacia Harwood is the events and marketing coordinator for Rancho La Patera & Stow House.