Highway 1 Paving Project to Begin in Lompoc on Monday

A project to repave a section of Highway 1 (H Street) from Ocean Avenue to Central Avenue in Lompoc with an asphalt microsurface will begin Monday during the overnight hours.

One lane in each direction will be closed from 9 p.m. to 6 a.m. Monday through Friday. No work is scheduled on weekends. Work on this project is expected to be complete next month. Motorists can expect a delay not to exceed 15 minutes.

The contractor for the $368,000 project is Valley Slurry Seal of Sacramento.

All businesses in the project area will remain open.

For traffic updates on other state highway projects in Santa Barbara County, call Caltrans District 5 at 805.549.3318.

Jim Shivers is the public information officer for Caltrans District 5.