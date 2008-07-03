Santa Barbara Says Waterfront Fireworks Show Will Go On

After careful consideration and communication with regional agencies, the city of Santa Barbara is moving forward with plans to hold its annual fireworks show at the waterfront Friday.

Since the Gap Fire started Tuesday, city officials have contemplated whether the show should continue. Top officials from the fire, police and waterfront departments have made a preliminary determination that there are sufficient staff resources to patrol the event.

As the event approaches, emergency conditions will continue to be reassessed to ensure public safety.

The fireworks display will be launched from West Beach starting at 9:30 p.m. Friday.

Click here for more information on the fireworks show.

Nina Johnson is an assistant to the Santa Barbara city administrator.