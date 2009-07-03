Palin Adds to Buzz at Santa Barbara Tea Party Rally

It was billed as Round Two for the “Tea Party” movement that was sparked earlier this year in protest of the $787 billion stimulus bill. But Friday’s Wild West Show and Freedom Rally at De la Guerra Plaza took an abrupt detour with Alaska Gov. Sarah Palin’s surprise announcement that she would not seek re-election next year and would instead resign from her job at the end of the month.

The Santa Barbara rally, one of more than 600 being held around the country on Independence Day weekend, follows April protests that drew nearly 1 million people nationwide. Concerned about what they say is out-of-control government spending, as well as escalating deficits, widespread government bailouts and a stalled recession, organizers describe the tea parties as a public platform for education and advocacy about a return to lower taxes, less government and more economic opportunity.

While the Santa Barbara Tea Party and Culpepper Society event was officially nonpartisan, speculation about Palin gave it a decidedly Republican edge.

“Our country needs her more than (Alaska) does,” Clair Beck said of the former Republican vice-presidential candidate. “She has good conservative values, good managerial experience, and good family values.”

Many at the rally suggested Palin stepped down to focus on a possible presidential campaign in 2012, but others believed her decision to leave before her term was up could have a negative effect on her political future.

“I’m very surprised,” Hanley Carpenter said. “I’m not sure what motivated her, and I have concerns about what’s going on behind closed doors.”

On the other hand, Carpenter joked, “it could be an interesting strategy.”

Susie Lockheed thought that perhaps Palin wanted to spend more time with her family. The 45-year-old first-term governor has five children, including a toddler with Down Syndrome, and she and her husband became grandparents earlier this year.

Lockheed also speculated that she might be eying a Senate seat or was offered her own TV show.

“I wouldn’t be surprised if she showed up on Fox News,” she said. “I’d definitely watch her!”

Palin, who ran alongside Republican presidential nominee John McCain in their unsuccessful campaign for the White House last year, gave no real indication of her future plans in her announcement Friday.

“I choose, for my state and my family, more freedom,” she said. “Some are going to question the timing of this, and let me say this decision has been in the works for quite a while.”

Palin said once she had decided not to run for re-election, she didn’t want to serve out her remaining year as a “lame duck.”

“That’s not what’s best for Alaska at this time,” she said in announcing that she would leave office July 26. Lt. Gov. Sean Parnell will succeed her.

Friday’s Wild West Show & Freedom Rally was spirited and motivational for the 300 or so people in attendance. It featured the performance of actor Peter Sherayko in a starring role as Buffalo Bill. There was also plenty of criticism of President Obama and the Democratic-controlled Congress.

“The people here are very devoted to America,” event coordinator Heather Bryden said. “They are concerned about the future of this country.”

“(The Democrats) are mortgaging our future,” Leslie Cornish said. “They’re making decisions we have to live with for a long, long time.”

“Buffalo Bill” will join the Santa Barbara Tea Party contingent marching in Saturday’s Spirit of ’76 Foundation Parade, which begins at 1 p.m. on State Street between Sola and Cota streets.

— Noozhawk intern Kenny Lindberg can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .