Friday, June 8 , 2018, 2:00 am | Fair 57º

 
 
 
 

Three Men Facing Charges After Marijuana Bust

Sheriff's narcotics detectives serve search warrants at residences in Goleta, Montecito and Summerland

By Drew Sugars | July 3, 2009 | 2:10 p.m.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department narcotics detectives Wednesday concluded a monthlong investigation into suspected illegal marijuana cultivators and traffickers in Santa Barbara County.

Article Image
Misha Aaron Ford

Detectives were originally alerted to the suspects when they intercepted a parcel containing marijuana that was being shipped to New York. Detectives served three search warrants, including residences in the 2100 block of East Valley Road in Montecito, the 100 block of Verona Avenue in Goleta and the 100 block of Valencia Road in Summerland.

During the service of the search warrants Wednesday, detectives contacted Misha Aaron Ford, 35, of Summerland; Donald Bullick, 60, of Montecito; and Michael Shapiro, 69, of Goleta, and found more than 400 active marijuana plants in sophisticated indoor and outdoor marijuana gardens.

Additionally, detectives seized five pounds of processed marijuana with a street value of $20,000, 4 grams of cocaine with a street value of $400, a usable amount of psilocybin, several ecstasy pills and about $18,000 in cash.

Authorities said evidence at the residences showed that all three suspects were illegally cultivating and selling the marijuana outside the scope of Proposition 215.

During the investigation, authorities said Ford sold marijuana openly in the presence of an undercover officer. Additionally, Ford and Shapiro were shipping pounds of the processed marijuana to the East Coast, including New York and New Jersey, officers said. The total value of the marijuana plants seized during the investigation was estimated at $800,000.

Ford was booked into Santa Barbara County Jail with bail set at $30,000 because of violations. He faces charges of conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales, possession of cocaine, possession of ecstasy and transportation of marijuana.

Bullick faces charges of conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales and possession of psilocybin.

Charges submitted to the District Attorney’s Office for Shapiro included conspiracy, cultivation of marijuana, possession of marijuana for sales and transportation of marijuana.

Bullick and Shapiro were cited and released.

— Drew Sugars is spokesman for the Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department.

 

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 