YoYumYum Scoops Out Free Frozen Yogurt at Grand Opening

New shop at 5915 Calle Real will provide free yogurt at times throughout the holiday weekend

Yum was the word Friday as Goleta welcomed its newest business, YoYumYum, a frozen yogurt shop at 5915 Calle Real, Suite A, near Zodo’s Bowling & Beyond.

Kristen Amyx, president and CEO of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce, and Goleta Mayor Roger Aceves helped store owner Thanh Tran cut the ribbon at the store. A line snaked around the parking lot with those waiting for a free yogurt.

Free yogurt will be offered Saturday and Sunday between 11 a.m. and noon, 5 and 6 p.m. and 11 p.m. and midnight. The offer is good between 11 p.m. and midnight Friday, as well.

Valerie Kushnerov is vice president of the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce.