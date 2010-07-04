Monday, June 18 , 2018, 7:37 pm | Fair 67º

 
 
 
 

Four Arrested on Drug Charges in Three-County Raids

Detectives say methamphetamine-cocaine ring busted after months-long investigation

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | July 4, 2010 | 2:24 a.m.

Pedro Villa Perez

After a four-month investigation, authorities broke up what they described as a “sophisticated methamphetamine/cocaine trafficking operation,” arresting four people during Friday raids in Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo and Kern counties.

Santa Barbara County Sheriff’s Department spokesman Drew Sugars said Saturday that search warrants were served at several locations in and around Santa Maria, Nipomo and Bakersfield. The raids were carried out by the sheriff’s Narcotics Unit with assistance from Santa Maria police, San Luis Obispo County sheriff’s deputies and the Drug Enforcement Administration.

Sugars said the suspected ringleader, Pedro Villa Perez, 58, of Nipomo, was arrested and found to be in possession of three pounds of cocaine, nearly a pound of methamphetamine, packaging materials and concealed compartments in his vehicle and house. Perez’s son, Guni Villa Lugo, 27, and Glenda Villa, 25, were arrested at Lugo’s residence in Bakersfield. A fourth suspect, Alejandro Sanchez, 28, was arrested at his Orcutt home.

Perez and Sanchez were booked into Santa Barbara County Jail on drug-related charges with bail set at $100,000 and $30,000, respectively. Lugo and Villa were booked into the Kern County Jail on drug and firearms charges.

