Gerald Carpenter: CD Review of Jeremy Haladyna’s ‘Selections from the Mayan Cycle’

Pre-Colombian culture serves as muse for magnum opus

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributor | July 4, 2010 | 1:05 a.m.

Selections from The Mayan Cycle, by Jeremy Haladyna, with Jeremy Haladyna, Lisa-Maree Amos, UCSB Young Artists String Quartet, Michele Forrest, and Sergio Ortiz. INNOVA 754

Jeremy Haladyna and I have known, or known of, each other for going on two decades. Some years ago, a mutual acquaintance told me that Haladyna had said to her: “Gerald doesn’t like my music.” I don’t know what the basis for this remark was, but I am delighted to use the occasion of this review to issue a most emphatic correction: I like his music very much.

According to the supplemental material, Haladyna has had an interest in, amounting to an obsession with, pre-Colombian cultures — especially the Mayan — for 20 years. This has involved eight trips to the Yucatan peninsula.

The Mayan Cycle, likely to stand as Haladyna’s magnum opus, now runs to some 27 pieces (a prudent chronicler would have to add “so far”). The work spans many genres and involves virtually every medium of reproduction. Nevertheless, the nine selections on this disk, chosen by Haladyna himself, can be taken as representative, and as different as each is from the other eight, they are all clearly part of the same work. Anyone who has been to the Yucatan or the Central American rain forests will hear them evoked again and again on The Mayan Cycle. Don’t ask me how. I make no pretense of grasping any of the technical complexities — “live scratch tracks and 2-channel CD,” for instance.

Anyway, with music, all that matters is what you hear, never what you know about how the sound was produced. The most plausible explanation for what I hear on this disk is: magic. It may stretch your definition of music to near the breaking point, but I daresay it will not offend or shock you. In its own very weird way, The Mayan Cycle could almost be described as “easy listening,” so benign and continuously fascinating are the sounds.

Click here to obtain a copy of Selections from The Mayan Cycle, or click here to learn more about its creator.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributor. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

