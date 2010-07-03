Monday, June 18 , 2018, 2:24 pm | Fair 69º

 
 
 
 

Mark Shields: Washington Embraces the Real Uniter, Stephen Strasburg

The Nationals' new starting pitcher, not Obama, is bringing the polarized city together

By Mark Shields | July 3, 2010 | 12:33 p.m.

Throughout the 2008 campaign, candidate Barack Obama lifted the spirits and hopes of audiences everywhere with his repeated promises to move us “beyond all the petty bickering and point-scoring in Washington,” “to change the poisoned culture” of the nation’s capital and to restore “a sense of shared purpose in Washington.”

Mark Shields
Mark Shields

We can argue later about why all this positive change has not happened in the first 18 months of the Obama presidency and about who’s to blame. Maybe our expectations were unrealistically high, but the political culture hereabouts remains dangerously poisoned, “petty bickering” is still the order of the day and any “sense of shared purpose” continues to elude us.

But in the early summer of June 2010, the Real Barack Obama did, in fact, arrive in Washington. He has fostered genuine bipartisan unity while never once pitting “Red America against Blue America.” True, he lacks deep Washington experience, and he is young. But Stephen Strasburg has united this fractious, embattled city like no individual has done during my 46 years of living here.

Strasburg is 21 years old, 6-foot-4 and a truly wonderful right-handed pitcher for the generally hapless Washington Nationals baseball team. How hapless? In this the team’s sixth in the District of Columbia, it has yet to have a winning season or to qualify for the postseason playoffs. But in the past two years, by virtue of losing more than 100 games each year and compiling the worst win-loss record of any team, the Nationals qualified for the first choice in the annual baseball draft. They chose The Uniter — Strasburg.

When was the last time any idea or individual in Washington actually exceed expectations? Well, Strasburg has done just that by striking out, as of this writing, seven times as many opposing batters as he has walked. (On Saturday, he struggled against the New York Mets, who chased him after five innings in a game the Nationals eventually won.)

Strasburg is likable, unpretentious and totally lacking in any discernible traces of diva-hood, let alone megalomania.

The Nationals games on television had attracted fewer viewers than reruns of the House Subcommittee on Weights and Measures hearings on C-SPAN or the Russian Weather Channel. But with Strasburg just in uniform, not even in the starting lineup, the Fox network dropped a team with an established national following, the Boston Red Sox, to cover the Nationals game against the then-struggling Chicago White Sox.

My grandson, Jack, wouldn’t take off the Strasburg jersey he got for his 6th birthday. Jack’s dad asked for one gift for Father’s Day: a Strasburg jersey. The jerseys are everywhere inside the infamous Beltway.

I confess that I, too, am a groupie. Last Wednesday afternoon, when the temperature flirted with 100, I skipped work and went to Nationals Park to sit in the unshaded grandstand just to watch this kid pitch a baseball. What I saw there, beyond his 100 mph fastballs and dancing curveball, was a different Washington, where people who disagree — often vehemently — on policy and politics were chatting amiably with each other and cheering on the same side for our Old Hometown Team.

You have to understand this is self-consciously workaholic Washington, where people brag about working until midnight and all weekend. And on a brutally hot workday afternoon, 33,000 Washington men, women and children played hooky to see Strasburg.

In four short weeks, this promising young man has begun humanizing large areas of this polarized city. He has reminded us what we have in common and made us talk to each other. Strasburg could truly be The Real Barack Obama!

Mark Shields is one of the most widely recognized political commentators in the United States. The former Washington Post editorial columnist appears regularly on CNN, on public television and on radio. Click here to contact him.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

First name
Last name
Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 