Montecito Barbers Thanks Community for Support

Dear Loyal Clients and Friends:

I would like to take this opportunity, in the midst of the Montecito Barbers fire, to show my gratitude and appreciation to the community of Montecito and Santa Barbara. I cannot thank you enough for all the love and support you have shown in this time of adversity and crisis. The willingness to contribute from my clients and friends is something I am greatly humbled by. The amount of support, character and love shown has given me the strength to persevere through this unexpected disaster.

It is with your continued support that I will be able to service my loyal clientele and be up and running again very soon. After this amazing experience, I feel obligated to give back to the community as you have so willingly done. You are such an amazing group of people and I truly appreciate getting to know you over the past four years.

The timing on this Fourth of July weekend and your demonstrated commitment, just reminds me of how strong we are as Americans. We will continue to group together and persevere, whatever may come our way, through good and bad. It’s people like you that make me proud to be an American.

Happy Fourth of July!

Much love & thanks,

Richie the Barber

805.280.5521

.(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address)