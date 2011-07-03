Andy Clarke: Capps, and Government, Hardly Impediments to California’s Business Vibrancy

In Tom Watson’s June 29 opinion piece headlined “Capps Still Tilting at Windmills with Green Dreams,” he struggles — once again — to paint Rep. Lois Capps, D-Santa Barbara, as unworthy of her office. This is the third or fourth installment in a series of such articles by Watson, which he started writing a short time after Capps beat him in the last election.

While trying to tar Capps as some kind of quixotic delusional, Watson recklessly meanders around a whole landscape of gripes regarding California’s supposed unfriendliness to business, “Obamacare” and taxes on the wealthy. He points out that some companies have chosen to expand somewhere Back East (sic), and gets Vaughan, Ontario, mixed up with Ontario, Ohio, in trying to blame liberals for the expansion of a Canadian company (6N Silicon) while Ontario, Calif., apparently misses out. He bemoans the fact that a car company (Aptera), already located in Michigan, would choose to expand there, rather than here. It seems like a “no-brainer” that a car company would locate and expand near the center of the auto industry universe, but maybe Watson knows something I don’t.

I started a high-technology company here in Santa Barbara back in 1999. Many of my friends have started or work for local high-tech companies. I never had any issues with the state of California or experienced any anti-business attitude. The only problem we had was finding good, cheap startup space. When we finally did find it, at about half the price per square foot of what the local landlords were demanding, it was threatened by the proposed development of a Target store. Yes, the biggest threats to our early business survival came from over-charging landlords and over-zealous local developers.

Although we handled heavy metals and toxic gases, our federal and state permitting processes were straightforward and easy to comply with. We never wanted to be free to contaminate the environment, and I still don’t understand businessmen who feel that EPA compliance is a threat to their livelihood. Perhaps, if a business model is poor enough, but nonetheless manages to limp along, the eventual financial realities will make any compliance onerous.

High-tech companies are popping up all over California right now. In San Diego, I work with a nanotechnology company that relocated there from Princeton, N.J. (that’s “Back East,” Tom), and they are finding a foothold amid the many biotechnology startups spinning out of UC San Diego. Here on the South Coast, we have Transphorm, Soraa, LifeCel, and many others developing energy-efficient high-tech products that will lower the cost of driving, lighting, heating and cooling. Go to the Bay Area and you will see it is virtually exploding with new companies.

I know none of this will help some companies. Bad ideas don’t always die on the drawing board, sometimes they become companies and linger on for years. You can find them slowly finishing their lifecycles on the same streets as the vibrant new companies emerge. Some companies move away to get nearer to their industry’s hub, or cheap labor, or even a toxic waste dump. As they disappear, new companies replace them. It’s a form of natural selection that every mature businessman accepts.

In the end, it is a big-picture vision that makes business policy work. I think Lois Capps has that vision and votes it. A clean environment, beautiful weather, good schools and a well-adjusted populace make places like California highly attractive to entrepreneurs and the people they hire. The ceaseless drumbeat from Watson’s political corner demands that we sacrifice these things to make life easier for poorly conceived business models. Why not let some other state take them?

— Andy Clarke is a Santa Barbara entrepreneur who focuses on industrial applications in material science. He founded a local semiconductor capital equipment company that he later sold to a publicly traded California company. He has served as CEO, vice president/general manager and vice president at private and publicly owned high-tech companies, and is currently developing a new product idea in material synthesis.