Daniel Langhorne Earns Orange County Press Club’s Top Student Journalist Award

Noozhawk intern and Chapman University senior will receive $1,000 scholarship as part of the honor

Daniel Langhorne, a Noozhawk intern and Chapman University senior, has been named a winner of the Orange County Press Club’s annual collegiate journalism competition.

Langhorne, a 2008 graduate of Santa Barbara High School, also earned a $1,000 scholarship with the award.

The Orange County Press Club judges selected Langhorne and fellow Chapman student journalists Stefani Peterson, Amanda Starrantino and Kimberly Yuen to be honored at the club’s annual Awards Gala on July 20 in Irvine.

As part of his portfolio, Langhorne submitted three news stories he wrote for The Panther, Chapman’s school newspaper:

» An article identifying Chapman President Jim Doti as one of the highest-paid university presidents in the country.

» An article outlining an institutional shift toward research over teaching.

» A news report on an on-campus sexual assault during the school’s biannual Undie Run.

Langhorne, who was a summer intern for Noozhawk last year, also submitted two Noozhawk articles from 2010:

» A story on Montecito Union School’s new administration.

» A news story on a holdup at Santa Barbara Bank & Trust in Montecito’s Upper Village.

Langhorne, the son of Sofie and Charles Langhorne of Santa Barbara, is the former editor of The Forge, Santa Barbara High’s student newspaper. For his leadership, he was recognized in 2008 with the newspaper’s CLA Award for Distinguished Research.

