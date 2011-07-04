Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:02 am | Fair 55º

 
 
 
 

Gerald Carpenter: Music Academy ‘Tuesday at 8’ Salutes American Music (Mostly)

Works of Aaron Copland, Alec Wilder and Paul Schoenfield among those featured at next concert

By Gerald Carpenter, Noozhawk Contributing Writer | July 4, 2011 | 1:29 a.m.

The next chamber music concert by the Music Academy of the West faculty takes place at 8 p.m. Tuesday in Hahn Hall at Miraflores, 1070 Fairway Road. Perhaps in acknowledgement of the concert’s proximity to Independence Day, only two of the six pieces on the program are, as it were, un-American.

In his teens, composer Alec Wilder sued his parents for “divorce” — and won.

We will hear Aaron Copland’s “Quiet City” for trumpet, English horn and strings, 1940 (Paul Merkelo, trumpet; Cynthia Koledo DeAlmeida, English horn; Kathleen Winkler, violin; Peter Salaff, violin; Alan Stepansky, cello; Nico Abondolo, bass) and “As It Fell Upon a Day” for voice, flute, and clarinet, 1923 (Timothy Day, flute; Richie Hawley

Karen Vuong, soprano); Alec Wilder’s “Sonata No. 3” for French horn and piano, 1969 (David Jolley, horn; Margaret McDonanld, piano); Bernhard Krol’s “Capriccio da Camera” for trombone and seven instruments, Opus 35 (Mark Lawrence, trombone; Merkelo, trumpet; Jolley, horn; Day, flute; Dennis Michel, bassoon; Abondolo, bass; Jonathan Feldman, piano); Antonio Vivaldi’s “Chamber Concerto in g-minor,” RV 104, “La notte”, (Day, flute; Jeff Thayer, violin; Michel, bassoon; Abondolo, bass; Natasha Kislenko, piano); and Paul Schoenfield’s “Café Music” (Thayer, violin; Stepansky, cello; Jonathan Kelly, piano).

I believe you will find, at the end of this concert, that the Copland was the least of it. The aptly named “Quiet City” is pleasant but uneventful. The very early “As It Fell Upon a Day” came before even his brief career as an ultra-modern serialist; it is interesting for its odd instrumental combination, for its echoes of the ancient music experiments of Warlock and Respighi, and for the hints it gives of what the composer would have sounded like if he had taken up neo-classicism in a big way.

Wilder (1907-1980) wrote many fine popular songs, including “I’ll Be Around” and “Who Can I Turn To?” A son of wealth and privilege, he was quite young when he said goodbye to all that (managing, however, to take his share of the wealth with him). He wrote a lot of music for his friends to perform, and since his friends included Frank Sinatra, Mitch Miller and Peggy Lee, it got performed very well and frequently. Sinatra conducted an entire album of Wilder’s classical music. He wrote a good deal of chamber music for brass and wind instruments, and in most of it, it is as obvious that he wrote popular songs as, in the classical music of Erich Wolfgang Korngold, it is obvious that he wrote a lot of movie scores. Wilder lived in the famous Algonquin Hotel for the last 40 years of his life.

Krol (born 1920, Berlin) is best known for his transcriptions of Bach and other baroque composers, although he has a considerable catalogue of original compositions that are tonal, vigorous, attractive and slightly backward-looking (think Hindemith or Reger). He played the French horn professionally for many years for such eminent ensembles as the Berlin Philharmonic and the Stuttgart Radio Symphony Orchestra — hence his sympathy for the brass and wind sections.

It was shrewd of the programmers to leave for last the Café Music of Schoenfield (born 1947, Detroit). It is a virtual certainty that these tunes are all we will carry away from this concert, anyway, so it’s just as well we won’t be trying to listen to anything else afterward; it wouldn’t be fair. Even if you have never heard them before, these melodies are likely to feel as if they were already in your head. They remind me of a line from a poem by Alfred Noyes: “And the music’s not immortal; but the world has made it sweet.”

Tickets to this concert are $37 and can be purchased at the door or by calling 805.969.8787. Click here to order tickets online.

— Gerald Carpenter covers the arts as a Noozhawk contributing writer. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

