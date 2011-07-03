Joe Weiland Elected Board President of Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise

Club members also select new slate of officers for next year

Joe Weiland has been elected president of the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise for 2011-2012. A Rotary Paul Harris Fellow and member since 2000, Weiland has served as treasurer for the annual fundraising projects, foundation board president and is involved with the Youth Symphony project.

Weiland is a graduate of the University of Wisconsin and became a certified financial planner in 1994. He has more than 20 years of financial advisory experience and is an owner of Arlington Financial Advisors, where he specializes in helping affluent families manage their complex financial situations.

Active in the community, Weiland serves on the boards of Jodi House and its Brain Injury Support Center, is a finance committee member for the Land Trust for Santa Barbara County, and is active in the Santa Barbara Club.

Next year’s supporting officers include David Velarde, secretary/president-elect for 2012-2013; Sandra O’Meara, treasurer; Mark Reinhardt, international service; Richard Redmond, community service; Dana Goba, new generations; Bill Ringer, vocational services; Lily Carey, club administration; Gary Jensen, membership; and Betsy Munroe, public relations.

The club meets at 7 a.m. Wednesdays at the Santa Barbara Club, 1105 Chapala St.

— Betsy Munroe is public relations chairwoman for the Rotary Club of Santa Barbara Sunrise.