Naomi Kovacs Named Executive Director of Santa Barbara Village

Former Citizens Planning Association leader prepares to lead launch of new in-home services project for older adults

Naomi Kovacs, the former head of the Citizens Planning Association, has been named the new executive director of Santa Barbara Village. The nonprofit project is a collaborative network of in-home services and resources for the community’s older adults that is expected to launch in October.

Kovacs succeeds Susan Epstein, Santa Barbara Village’s founding director, who resigned in May after guiding the project through its business development phase.

“I couldn’t imagine a better successor,” Epstein said in a statement. “Naomi has the experience and drive to hit the ground running. I look forward to working with her as a consultant as the Village moves forward.”

Kovacs spent nine years as executive director of the CPA before stepping down a year ago. Since then, she has worked as an independent consultant for small businesses and nonprofit organizations, and she was one of 46 candidates vying for a vacant Santa Barbara City Council seat last fall. The council chose business owner Randy Rowse to fill the position.

“While I enjoy the work, I’ve found that I really miss being more deeply involved in and connected to the community,” Kovacs said. “When the opportunity presented itself for someone to help guide Santa Barbara Village through its launch and into its future, I absolutely had to pursue it. I couldn’t be more excited to join this great organization as its executive director.”

Santa Barbara Village is a community-based membership organization whose aim is to enable older adults to remain in their own homes as they age by providing a network of resources to address their living needs as well as their social, educational and cultural interests. Three years in planning, the project is set to launch in October.

Modeled after the 10-year-old Beacon Hill Village in Boston, the Santa Barbara project is a collaborative undertaking of the Jewish Federation of Greater Santa Barbara, the Center for Successful Aging, AARP Santa Barbara and United Way of Santa Barbara County.

Memberships are open to all South Coast residents age 50 years and older, and are expected to cost $79 a month for an individual and $119 a month for two-person households. A Membership Plus Program is designed for those older than age 50 who need financial assistance and will run $10 a month.

“Naomi brings a wealth of knowledge and expertise to this wonderful and important community project, and we are thrilled to have her on board as the new director,” said Michael Rassler, executive director of the Jewish Federation, Santa Barbara Village’s fiscal sponsor.

“Naomi is very familiar with Santa Barbara’s nonprofit, local governance, development and social services landscapes, and has a great history of collaborating and working with multiple partners, which will be a key factor in Santa Barbara Village’s ability to enhance the quality of life for its members.”

Jewish Federation president Lauren Katz said Kovacs’ business skills were an important consideration in her appointment.

“With Naomi’s extensive experience and business acumen, the Village will be sure to have a strong launch in the fall and become one of the most impactful nonprofits in Santa Barbara,” she said.

Hap Freund, Santa Barbara Village’s associate director, said Kovacs has already impressed him.

“I’m ... thrilled that we found someone with so many applicable skills to take over leadership as we prepare to launch,” he said. “She will definitely help make Santa Barbara Village a community success.”

A graduate of UCSB, Kovacs earned a master’s degree in public administration with an emphasis in nonprofit management from USC. She is a former Peace Corps volunteer in Cameroon and is a board member of the Santa Barbara Peace Corps Association.

