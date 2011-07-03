Noozhawk Set to Storify Santa Barbara’s Independence Day Celebrations

You can help us cover the South Coast on the Fourth of July — and enjoy some lemonade, too

Noozhawk will be out and about on the Fourth of July, and we’re inviting you to join us — either in-person or virtually.

If you’re in the vicinity of the Santa Barbara County Courthouse Sunken Garden, 1100 Anacapa St., stop by Noozhawk’s lemonade stand for some free refreshments during Monday’s patriotic concert from 4:30 to 6:30 p.m. Noozhawk marketing director Melinda Johansson and marketing intern Chloe Balma will be keeping the glasses half-full while they tell you about several exciting projects and initiatives our reporters are working on this summer.

Throughout the day, meanwhile, you can watch the South Coast’s numerous Independence Day celebrations unfold in real time on Noozhawk.

Using Storify, a new social-media blogging platform, we’ll be curating a timeline of your posts from Facebook, Flickr, Twitter, YouTube and a handful of other Web sites. To join the conversation and help tell the story, use the #J4nooz hashtag on Twitter.

Noozhawk photographers Garrett Geyer and Nick St.Oegger will be putting together a slideshow and we would like to include your pictures, too. Email photos to .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .

Welcome to the Noozhawk team!

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.