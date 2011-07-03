Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:32 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 

Paul Burri: When Employee-Employer Relationships Go Sour

Sometimes things can turn on a dime, for various reasons

By Paul Burri, Noozhawk Columnist | July 3, 2011 | 1:19 p.m.

I ran into an old friend recently with whom I had worked several years ago. He was the designer and engineer at the small company, and I was the plant manager. I remembered Earl being one of the most competent designers I have ever met. I also remembered him as being cooperative and open to suggestions and ideas from others, including shop-oriented people — something not too common in the engineering world.

When I asked him how he was doing and how things were going at The Bilkins Corp. (not the real name), he told me he was no longer with the company. I was surprised because I had thought that after being with it for more than 21 years, he was sort of part of the furniture, so to speak. I asked him why he was no longer there, and he replied, “Incompetence and insubordination.”

It made me think about how things change over time and how someone who is a superstar one month can suddenly become worthless, uncooperative and even insubordinate the next. I don’t believe that for a minute, even though I’ve seen it seem to happen too many times.

An employee — but this happens with friends, relatives, co-workers, customers, suppliers, contractors and many other people-to-people relationships — starts out doing wonderful, creative work and everyone has nothing but praise and admiration for him or her. Things go along fine for a while, maybe even years. And then something changes. Certainly it could be the employee who changes for any number of reasons — health issues, divorce, a death in the family, boredom, resentment, you name it. But the truth is that it could be that the problem lies in the other court.

The employer may have changed procedures, changed the compensation schedule, hired a new supervisor, reduced the work force — any of which could surely affect the employee’s situation, and just as surely, his or her attitude toward the company.

That’s when things go sour and the employee and the employer “fall out of love.”

It happened to me at a company I was with for eight years. For seven and a half years, “I could do no wrong.” The owner and I saw eye-to-eye on almost everything. I handled almost the entire business operation, and I made a lot of money for the company. Then suddenly over a period of just a month or so, the owner’s attitude toward me began to chill. The difference in our relationship was clearly different, and I no longer felt trusted or respected.

To this day I have no idea what caused the change. Perhaps someone made a negative remark about me. Perhaps I annoyed one of our suppliers and he complained to the owner. I never did find out, and it was fairly soon after that I left to join another company (for more pay and a better opportunity).

Interestingly, after I left, the owner hired a man who was a friend of his to replace me. The guy lasted about four months while the company almost immediately started losing money. After he was fired the company went through a long series of subsequent replacements. And then long afterward, I heard that the owner was constantly referring to me as the best manager he had ever had.

So when Earl told me he had been fired for “incompetence and insubordination,” I knew it was another case of things going sour.

— Paul Burri is an entrepreneur, inventor, columnist, engineer and iconoclast. He is not in the advertising business, but he is a small-business counselor with the Santa Barbara chapter of Counselors to America’s Small Business-SCORE. The opinions and comments in this column are his alone and do not represent the opinions or policies of any outside organization. He can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 