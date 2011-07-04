Pedestrian Killed on Highway 101 Identified as Santa Barbara Man

Authorities say the 22-year-old man had been in a fight at Earl Warren Showgrounds just before attempting to cross the freeway on foot

The man who was struck and killed while trying to run across Highway 101 near Earl Warren Showgrounds on Saturday night has been identified as Ricardo Ivan Madrigal, 22, of Santa Barbara.

Authorities said Sunday that Madrigal got into a fight during an event at the showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real, and was attempting to cross the freeway near Las Positas Road about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. He was struck by several vehicles, which caused a chain reaction of rear-end collisions.

At least four vehicles were towed away from the scene. Authorities said none of the motorists were under the influence of alcohol.

The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway at Las Positas so emergency crews could clear the wreckage and investigators could gather evidence. The two-hour closure backed up traffic for miles and the freeway was reopened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday.

— Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) . Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.