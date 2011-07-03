Friday, June 1 , 2018, 8:14 am | Fair 62º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara; Freeway Closed for Hours

Man apparently was attempting to run across freeway from Earl Warren Showgrounds

By William M. Macfadyen, Noozhawk Publisher | @noozhawk | July 3, 2011 | 5:14 a.m.

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 near Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara late Saturday. A chain reaction of rear-end collisions subsequently closed the northbound lanes at Las Positas Road for more than two hours.

Authorities say the pedestrian apparently was attempting to run across the freeway from the showgrounds property, 3400 Calle Real, when he was struck by a car about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. At least four vehicles were involved in a series of rear-end collisions immediately afterward.

The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway at Las Positas so emergency crews could clear the debris and investigators could gather evidence.

The freeway was reopened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP Web site.

Additional details were not immediately available early Sunday. The CHP has not released the dead man’s identity.

In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara police, Santa Barbara Fire Department crews and AMR ambulances responded to the scene.

Noozhawk publisher Bill Macfadyen can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk. Become a fan of Noozhawk on Facebook.

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.

Become a Noozhawk Supporter

Enter your email
Select your membership level
×

Payment Information

You are purchasing:

Payment Method

Pay by Credit Card:

Mastercard, Visa, American Express, Discover

Pay with Apple Pay or Google Pay:

Noozhawk partners with Stripe to provide secure invoicing and payments processing.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click Here to Get Started >

Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 