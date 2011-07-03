Pedestrian Struck, Killed on Highway 101 in Santa Barbara; Freeway Closed for Hours

Man apparently was attempting to run across freeway from Earl Warren Showgrounds

A pedestrian was struck and killed on Highway 101 near Earl Warren Showgrounds in Santa Barbara late Saturday. A chain reaction of rear-end collisions subsequently closed the northbound lanes at Las Positas Road for more than two hours.

Authorities say the pedestrian apparently was attempting to run across the freeway from the showgrounds property, 3400 Calle Real, when he was struck by a car about 10:15 p.m. Saturday. At least four vehicles were involved in a series of rear-end collisions immediately afterward.

The California Highway Patrol closed the freeway at Las Positas so emergency crews could clear the debris and investigators could gather evidence.

The freeway was reopened about 12:30 a.m. Sunday, according to the CHP Web site.

Additional details were not immediately available early Sunday. The CHP has not released the dead man’s identity.

In addition to the CHP, Santa Barbara police, Santa Barbara Fire Department crews and AMR ambulances responded to the scene.

