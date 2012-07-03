Bank of Santa Barbara Hosting July’s Business-2-Business Breakfast

The Bank of Santa Barbara will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s July Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, July 10, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.
Now 100 percent locally owned and operated, The Bank of Santa Barbara is opening a new branch in Goleta.
As local business leaders and philanthropists, the bank recognized a growing void in community banking choices. The bank’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art banking. It is committed to providing honest advice and flexible solutions. Come learn more this July.
Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.
A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.
The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.
Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address).