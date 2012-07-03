Bank of Santa Barbara Hosting July’s Business-2-Business Breakfast

Learn more about the locally owned bank at the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce's July 10 event

The Bank of Santa Barbara will host the Goleta Valley Chamber of Commerce’s July Business-2-Business Breakfast from 7:30 to 9:30 a.m. next Tuesday, July 10, at the Earl Warren Showgrounds, 3400 Calle Real in Santa Barbara.

Now 100 percent locally owned and operated, The Bank of Santa Barbara is opening a new branch in Goleta.

As local business leaders and philanthropists, the bank recognized a growing void in community banking choices. The bank’s mission is to provide state-of-the-art banking. It is committed to providing honest advice and flexible solutions. Come learn more this July.

Attendees will be provided an opportunity to introduce themselves and their business in a 20-second elevator pitch to the crowd.

A breakfast from Marmalade Café will be provided, as well as coffee from Zizzo’s, served promptly at 7:30 a.m.

The cost is $5 for ambassadors, $20 for members and $25 for nonmembers.

Click here to register. For more information, call 805.967.2500 x5 or email .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address) .