Dukes of September Rhythm Revue Takes Center Stage at Santa Barbara Bowl
Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs perform an eclectic mix of hits
By Garrett Geyer, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews
| July 4, 2012 | 1:32 a.m.
The supergroup Dukes of September Rhythm Revue, featuring Donald Fagen, Michael McDonald and Boz Scaggs, played an eclectic mix of hits during a performance at the Santa Barbara Bowl on Wednesday.
A full-stage view of the Dukes of September Rhythm Revue. (Angela Miller-Bevan / Noozhawk photo)
