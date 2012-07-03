Monday, April 9 , 2018, 4:49 pm | Fair 84º

 
 
 
 

Local News

Equine Competition Gallops Into Santa Barbara

93rd annual Santa Barbara National Horse show is expected to attract world-class horses from all over the country this week and next week

By Patrick Kulp, Noozhawk Intern | @NoozhawkNews | July 3, 2012 | 11:46 p.m.

Over the next two weeks, Earl Warren Showgrounds will host some of the country’s most decorated horses and owners for the 93rd annual Santa Barbara National Horse Show.

The show, the oldest in the western United States, is divided into two segments — the multibreed competition will be held through Saturday this week, while the hunter-jumper show will take place Wednesday, July 11, through Sunday July 15.

Harriet Landrum, secretary of the Santa Barbara National Horse Show staff, said this is one of the most prestigious events of its kind in the country.

“We have world champions showing here, and world-class riders that have competed and won national and international awards,” she said.

The show will feature horses of six breeds, including Saddlebred, Friesian, Welsh, Paso Fino, Hackney and Standardbred. The hunter-jumper show focuses on horses specifically bred for hunting and jumping events.

According to Landrum, each horse is judged against a certain standard for its breed, based on appearance and performance. While this standard is partially based on the appearance of the horse, how well the horse can perform also plays a substantial role in the judging process.

“The horses cannot only stand there and look pretty — they must also perform, and the ones that perform best will win,” Landrum said.

Prizes are given out for various categories of horse and different skill levels of rider, and include ribbons, trophies, and garlands, as well as monetary prizes.

Landrum said many horses competing in the show will go on to participate in the world championship horse show in Kentucky and other international shows.

Admission is free to the show, which will kick off at 11 a.m. on the Fourth of July.

Noozhawk intern Patrick Kulp can be reached at .(JavaScript must be enabled to view this email address). Follow Noozhawk on Twitter: @noozhawk, @NoozhawkNews and @NoozhawkBiz. Connect with Noozhawk on Facebook.

  • Ask
  • Vote
  • Investigate
  • Answer

Noozhawk Asks: What’s Your Question?

Welcome to Noozhawk Asks, a new feature in which you ask the questions, you help decide what Noozhawk investigates, and you work with us to find the answers.

Here’s how it works: You share your questions with us in the nearby box. In some cases, we may work with you to find the answers. In others, we may ask you to vote on your top choices to help us narrow the scope. And we’ll be regularly asking you for your feedback on a specific issue or topic.

We also expect to work together with the reader who asked the winning questions to find the answer together. Noozhawk’s objective is to come at questions from a place of curiosity and openness, and we believe a transparent collaboration is the key to achieve it.

The results of our investigation will be published here in this Noozhawk Asks section. Once or twice a month, we plan to do a review of what was asked and answered.

Thanks for asking!

Click here to get started >

Support Noozhawk Today

You are an important ally in our mission to deliver clear, objective, high-quality professional news reporting for Santa Barbara, Goleta and the rest of Santa Barbara County. Join the Hawks Club today to help keep Noozhawk soaring.

We offer four membership levels: $5 a month, $10 a month, $25 a month or $1 a week. Payments can be made through PayPal below, or click here for information on recurring credit-card payments.

Thank you for your vital support.


Reader Comments

Noozhawk is no longer accepting reader comments on our articles. Click here for the announcement. Readers are instead invited to submit letters to the editor by emailing them to [email protected]. Please provide your full name and community, as well as contact information for verification purposes only.

Daily Noozhawk

Subscribe to Noozhawk's A.M. Report, our free e-Bulletin sent out every day at 4:15 a.m. with Noozhawk's top stories, hand-picked by the editors.

Sign Up Now >
 
 