Fire Restrictions Take Effect in Los Padres National Forest

With summer now in full swing, the U.S. Forest Service has implemented new fire restrictions in Los Padres National Forest.

The restrictions, effective Tuesday, affect the use of campfires, stoves, smoking materials and internal-combustion engines, according to Los Padres fire management officer Anthony Escobar.

The following restrictions will be in effect until the end of the fire season in late autumn, Escobar said:

» No open fires, campfires or charcoal fires will be permitted outside of developed recreation sites or designated Campfire Use Sites, even with a valid California Campfire Permit.

» Lanterns and portable stoves using gas, jellied petroleum or pressurized liquid fuel will be permitted, but only with a valid California Campfire Permit (available free-of-charge at any Forest Service office). Forest visitors must clear all flammable material for five feet in all directions from their camp stove, have a shovel available, and ensure that a responsible person attends the stove at all times during use.

» Smoking is prohibited, except within an enclosed vehicle, building, or designated Campfire Use Site, or while stopped in an area at least three feet in diameter that is barren or cleared of all flammable material.



» Internal combustion engines may be operated only on roads or designated trails. This restriction is in effect year-round. Please make sure your engine is tuned, operating properly, and has an approved spark arrester.



“The moisture levels are at a critical threshold,” Escobar said. “Combine that with warm temperatures and high winds and we have all the ingredients for fire starts. The most important thing is for forest visitors to be vigilant when conditions are bone-dry like this.”



Click here for a list of Developed Recreation Sites and Campfire Use Sites in Los Padres National Forest, or contact the Forest Service district office nearest you.

